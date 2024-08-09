How to Keep Your Pup Physically & Mentally Stimulated in Extreme Heat with Dog Training Elite

Dog Training Elite of Greater Tampa joins us to talk about how to keep your dogs cool, signs of heatstroke, and some ways to still keep your pup mentally and physically stimulated in extreme heat.

Heatstroke Signs in Dogs



Excessive drooling

You may notice thicker, stickier saliva

Bright red or blue gums

Blue gums indicate that your dog is lacking oxygen and overheating.

Rapid and irregular heartbeat

This can be serious and requires immediate attention. Call your vet immediately if your dog is showing severe signs, such as lethargy, vomiting, collapse, or convulsions.



What to do If you see signs of heat stroke or to avoid putting your dog in a vulnerable position:



Move your dog to a shaded or air-conditioned area.

Offer your dog cool – not cold water.

Dehydration can damage kidneys. Water will help regulate temperature.

Have water available at all times when you are out with your dog!

Pour cool water on your dog.

DO NOT put a wet towel or blanket on them, as this can trap heat.

Apply the 7-second rule:

Touch the pavement with your hand. If you can’t leave your hand there for 7 seconds, it is way too hot for your dog’s paws. Dog’s paws can burn on hot pavement.

Consider getting dog shoes.

Use paper to outline the dog’s paws and measure at the widest points for width and length, then compare that to the chart provided for the dog shoes you are considering for the correct size



What not to do in extreme heat:



Don’t take dogs for long walks/hikes, in extremely hot weather.

Exercise in extreme heat can lead to heat exhaustion and even death. Walk your dog in the early morning or after sunset when it is cooler, giving plenty of breaks and water.

Don’t ever leave a dog in a car in extreme heat.

The temperature inside a car can rise almost 20º F in 10 minutes, 30º F in 20 minutes. The longer you wait, the higher it goes, even with the windows down. At one hour, your car’s temperature can rise above 40º F higher than the temperature outside. This means that even on a day that doesn’t seem hot to you, the vehicle temperature can rise to a level that can put your dog at risk of serious illness or death.



How to keep your dog physically and mentally stimulated in extreme heat:



Consider a mobile treadmill service.

Provide mental stimulation for your dog.

Teach a new trick, shape a new behavior, refresh their obedience commands, play with your dog!

Create scent games, or give them interactive puzzles

Dog Training Elite of Greater Tampa also offers in-home training & socialized group training. Visit DogTrainingElite.com or call 813-755-3332 to schedule a free in-home assessment.