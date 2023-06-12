Watch Now
How to Build the Ultimate, Better-for-You Barbecue While Still Enjoying!

Grilling season is here and we’re all firing up our grills. Food Network personality Martita Jara-Ferrer shows us some ways to elevate both the food and the fun!
Posted at 8:29 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 08:29:01-04

Americans agree everything tastes better on the grill. That’s why some 75 million households have at least one grill at home, and 84% of those will grill something at least once a week during the summer months. From vegetables to fruit to chicken to burgers – we love that chargrilled taste.

Of all the foods that end up on our grills, there’s one that Americans get especially fired up over: steak. One survey of barbecue fans reports that steak ranks highest as the country’s favorite food to grill, claiming 34% of the votes. Steak is synonymous with celebrations – and now premium steak is more affordable than ever, making this summer Steak SZN.

Chef Martita Jara-Ferrer shows us how to turn any weeknight dinner or summer gathering into a special occasion. While staying focused on healthy choices and meats that pack a punch when it comes to nutritional value, Martita shares recipes and tips for turning taco night into a fiesta or claiming the title of Grill Master on the 4th of July.

For more information, visit EatPre.com and AmyLuFoods.com.

