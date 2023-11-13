Watch Now
How the Banking App Chime Can Help You Survive the Holidays Without Debt

We're learning how the app Chime can help you treat your loved ones this holiday season without breaking the bank.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 08:38:58-05

Last year, Americans charged a record amount to their credit cards during the holiday shopping season – risking hefty fees and credit fallout. With inflation and interest rates at an all-time high, holiday shoppers this year face the same dilemma: how to ensure a festive season and treat loved ones without breaking the bank?

With careful planning and some ground rules, shopping expert Brittney Levine, says it’s possible! She joins us to tell us how the banking app Chime can help us hack the holidays!

For more information, visit Chime.com.

