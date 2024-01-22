How Sharper Business Solutions Can Help Your Business

Gary Harper is a business coach and the visionary leader of Sharper Business Solutions. Despite facing a life-threatening bout with Lyme disease in 2013, which prompted a six-month life expectancy prognosis, Gary dedicated the remainder of his life to making a positive impact on others.

Currently, he travels the country, utilizing his common-sense approach to assist businesses in developing visions, systems, and processes for scaling, all while emphasizing a more fulfilling life.

For more information, visit SharperProcess.com.