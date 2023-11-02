How Over-The-Counter Medicines Could Impact Your Blood Pressure

Nearly half of all adults in the country have elevated blood pressure, a leading cause of heart disease and stroke, according to the American Heart Association. Only about 30% of U.S. adults have spoken with their healthcare professionals about the adverse effects some over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers can have on their blood pressure.

Dr. Mitch Elkind, American Heart Association Chief Clinical Science Officer, shares his expertise on the importance of accurately self-monitoring blood pressure to help keep it safely under control, regularly checking in with a health care professional, including discussing medications you or a loved one takes.

For more information, visit Heart.org/BPTools.