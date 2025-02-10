How Florida Beef & North Carolina Sweetpotatoes Can Support a Healthy Heart

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Beef Council & North Carolina Sweetpotatoes

February is American Heart Month, and we’re celebrating with delicious heart-healthy recipes!

Registered dietitian and mom of three, Gisela Bouvier, shares how Beef and North Carolina Sweetpotatoes can support a healthy heart with their nutrient-packed benefits.

Watch as Gisela prepares flavorful recipes like Citrus-Rubbed Beef Kabobs, Stuffed Sweetpotatoes, and a Beefy Sweetpotato Mash-up.

Find these recipes and more at FloridaBeef.org and NCSweetpotatoes.com!