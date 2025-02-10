Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

How Florida Beef & North Carolina Sweetpotatoes Can Support a Healthy Heart

Registered dietitian and mom of three, Gisela Bouvier shares some delicious heart-healthy recipes from the Florida Beef Council and North Carolina Sweetpotatoes.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Beef Council & North Carolina Sweetpotatoes

February is American Heart Month, and we’re celebrating with delicious heart-healthy recipes!

Registered dietitian and mom of three, Gisela Bouvier, shares how Beef and North Carolina Sweetpotatoes can support a healthy heart with their nutrient-packed benefits.

Watch as Gisela prepares flavorful recipes like Citrus-Rubbed Beef Kabobs, Stuffed Sweetpotatoes, and a Beefy Sweetpotato Mash-up.

Find these recipes and more at FloridaBeef.org and NCSweetpotatoes.com!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com