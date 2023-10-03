How Drones are Transforming Critical Industries in the United States

The rapid advancement of drone technology is having a major impact on industries across our economy, creating new possibilities and opportunities, and becoming indispensable tools driving both innovation and efficiency.

Within the last several years, critical industries like transportation, public safety, energy, construction, defense, and more, have all been impacted by the use of drone technology, using autonomous drones as a means to inspect, monitor, and operate more safely, securely and efficiently.

Skydio, the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, recently released its latest enterprise drone, the Skydio X10.

The Skydio X10 combines new cutting-edge data capture cameras, unparalleled autonomy, and versatile hardware to serve a range of industries, including defense, energy, public safety, transportation, construction, and communications.

