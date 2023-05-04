How Companies Can Apply to Be Named America’s Top Small Business

Small business owners are the backbone of the U.S. economy and the true powerhouses behind the nation’s economic success. Entrepreneurship is booming in the United States. In fact, 5.1 million U.S. business applications were filed in 2022.

These small businesses are a critical part of the nation’s economic ecosystem, with trillions of dollars exchanged between large and small businesses each year.

The U.S Chamber of Commerce helps to strengthen and support America’s small businesses, especially during challenging and uncertain times — like the ones we face now. The Chamber’s new Prompt Pay Pledge asks large companies to pay their small business suppliers quicker to ensure the nation’s economic success.

Thomas Sullivan, Vice President of Small Business Policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce joins us to discuss the Prompt Pay Pledge, the state of small businesses in America, and an opportunity for small businesses across the country to apply to be named America’s Top Small Business.

For more information, visit USChamber.com.