Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

How Companies Can Apply to Be Named America’s Top Small Business

We're learning how the U.S. Chamber of Commerce supports, honors, and advocates for small business owners and even helps them get paid!
Posted at 7:51 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 07:51:24-04

Small business owners are the backbone of the U.S. economy and the true powerhouses behind the nation’s economic success. Entrepreneurship is booming in the United States. In fact, 5.1 million U.S. business applications were filed in 2022. 

These small businesses are a critical part of the nation’s economic ecosystem, with trillions of dollars exchanged between large and small businesses each year.   

The U.S Chamber of Commerce helps to strengthen and support America’s small businesses, especially during challenging and uncertain times — like the ones we face now. The Chamber’s new Prompt Pay Pledge asks large companies to pay their small business suppliers quicker to ensure the nation’s economic success.  

Thomas Sullivan, Vice President of Small Business Policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce joins us to discuss the Prompt Pay Pledge, the state of small businesses in America, and an opportunity for small businesses across the country to apply to be named America’s Top Small Business. 

For more information, visit USChamber.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com