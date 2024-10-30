How AI is Empowering Small Business Growth & Competition

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a comprehensive nationwide analysis examining the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other technology platforms by small businesses.

It revealed:



98% of small businesses are using AI-enabled tools.

40% of small businesses use generative AI—nearly double the level from last year (23% in 2023).

86% of small business owners say that proposed technology regulations would harm their ability to grow.

Small businesses that are all in on adopting AI and other emerging technologies are growing, competing, and achieving success on a larger scale.

We're discussing more with Jordan Crenshaw, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Technology Engagement Center.

