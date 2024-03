The Housing and Education Alliance provides complete housing services to residents throughout Central Florida who want to purchase a home or who are seeking foreclosure prevention services.

Their headquarters are located inside CareerSource Tampa Bay at 9215 N Florida Avenue, Suite 104 in Tampa. They're hosting a housing event on March 9 from 10am - 2pm.

For more information, visit HEAUSA.org or call 813-932-HOME (4663).