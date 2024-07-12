Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Hottest Summer Beauty Tips & Trends With La Beaute Fatale Cosmetics

Inspired by the latest runway trends, we have the hottest summer beauty tips and trends to take your look to the next level. La Beaute Fatale Cosmetics owner Nev Tomic gets you ready with futuristic looks to help you feel and look your best this summer!
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jul 12, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: La Beaute Fatale Cosmetics

Inspired by the latest runway trends, we have the hottest summer beauty tips and trends to take your look to the next level.

La Beaute Fatale Cosmetics owner Nev Tomic gets you ready with futuristic looks to help you feel and look your best this summer!

For more information, visit LaBeauteFatale.com. Use code Summer20 to save 20% on your entire purchase - valid through September.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com