Hotel Haya & JC Newman Hosting Cigar Rolling Class This Weekend

Hotel Haya and JC Newman are hosting a cigar rolling class this Saturday, April 13 from 6-8pm in honor of the 138th anniversary of the first cigar roll in Ybor City. Each attendee will learn how to hand roll their very own cigars during this one-of-a-kind experience.

Tickets are $70 per person and includes a welcome cocktail at Flor Fina, five hand-rolled cigars with hands-on instruction from master cigar craftsmen, light bites, and more information about the rich history of the Cuban cigar in Ybor City.

On April 13, 1886, history was made in Ybor City with the first Cuban cigar being rolled. This historic event would go on to shape the history of Ybor forever, going on to be known as “The Cigar Capital of the World.” Hotel Haya, located in the heart of Ybor City, was named after Ignacio Haya, whose cigar factory, Sanchez y Haya, was responsible for the first cigar roll over a century ago.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit HotelHaya.com.