Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Hotel Haya & JC Newman Hosting Cigar Rolling Class This Weekend

Hotel Haya and JC Newman are hosting a cigar rolling class this Saturday, April 13 from 6-8pm in honor of the 138th anniversary of the first cigar roll in Ybor City.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 08:07:48-04

Hotel Haya and JC Newman are hosting a cigar rolling class this Saturday, April 13 from 6-8pm in honor of the 138th anniversary of the first cigar roll in Ybor City. Each attendee will learn how to hand roll their very own cigars during this one-of-a-kind experience.

Tickets are $70 per person and includes a welcome cocktail at Flor Fina, five hand-rolled cigars with hands-on instruction from master cigar craftsmen, light bites, and more information about the rich history of the Cuban cigar in Ybor City.

On April 13, 1886, history was made in Ybor City with the first Cuban cigar being rolled. This historic event would go on to shape the history of Ybor forever, going on to be known as “The Cigar Capital of the World.” Hotel Haya, located in the heart of Ybor City, was named after Ignacio Haya, whose cigar factory, Sanchez y Haya, was responsible for the first cigar roll over a century ago.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit HotelHaya.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com