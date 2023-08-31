Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Hope Villages of America

Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 12:37:44-04

Providing help and hope to those in need is the common thread that binds all our programs and services together. As we continue to enhance our existing programs and services and expand our reach and the diversity programs and services, we remain committed to the enrichment and strengthening of our community.

The Little Mermaid's Ursula to the Lion King's Scar...they are just some of the villains we know that do not so good things...but they are coming together to actually help our local community in a spectacular event!

Villains of Broadway GRAND GALA SEPT 14, 2023 | 7:00pm
BANQUET MASTERS 13355 49th St. N | Clearwater, FL 33762
hopevillagesofamerica.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com