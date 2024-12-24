Home for the Holidays | Arner Group

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Arner Group

The Arner Group is comprised of some of the best agents in Tampa Bay and beyond. Led by luxury, waterfront, and new development expert Peter Arner. Arner Group has decades of collective experience in the Florida Real Estate market as well as NY, DC, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Whether it’s selling family members' homes in need of renovations or buying a waterfront dream home, we have you covered.

Peter Arner 646-298-4962

IG: @peter.arner www.ARNERGROUP.com