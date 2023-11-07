Watch Now
Holiday Season Solutions with Parenting Contributor Carly Dorogi

Of course, the holiday season is full of joyful gatherings and events, but it can also bring quite a bit of stress. Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joins us with some help on everything from preparing the perfect holiday dinner to finding a practical hostess gift.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 08:12:48-05

For more information on all the products discussed, visit .

  • JaM Cellars - JaMCellars.com
    • Find the Butters in the wine aisle or get them delivered with Instacart, Amazon Fresh, and Drizly.
  • Go Raw - GoRaw.com
    • Use code 20MOMSDEAL for 20% off when you order on Amazon (now through November 30.
  • MEATER - Meater.com
  • Smithsonian Store - SmithsonianStore.com
    • Get 10% off plus free shipping on any order using HOLIDAY10 (now through December 11)
  • Nellie’s Clean - NelliesClean.com
    • Use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off.
  • CarlyOnTV.com
