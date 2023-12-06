Watch Now
Holiday Gift & Stocking Stuffer Ideas from Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

It’s the most wonderful time of year -- full of joy and family fun! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some holiday gift and stocking stuffer ideas
Posted at 9:06 AM, Dec 06, 2023
Dyson is constantly looking for ways to improve everyday life by pioneering new technology and solutions. From the first cordless vacuum with laser technology to the beloved Airwrap that styles while reducing heat damage – creativity, imagination, and ingenuity are the fabric of our DNA. Find the Dyson Airstrait, Dyson Zone, and more at Dyson.com and in Dyson Demo Stores.

 Find Juice Beauty Stem Cellular line at Ulta stores nationwide, ulta.com or juicebeauty.com.

Find next-level hydration for your lips with Lanolips 12-Hour Overnight Lip Mask.

Baked by Melissa bite-size cupcakes are a perfect gift all season long for anyone on your list. They have special holiday cupcake assortments and limited edition gift boxes – that all ship nationwide. The “Latest and Greatest” assortment includes both classic and holiday flavors! Go to BakedByMelissa.com to order.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

