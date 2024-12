Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: SEGA, Olay Body, Hamilton Beach and Cync

The hottest trends for gifts in 2024 may not be what you would expect. That’s why it helps to have a unique expert that is literally tuned in to what people want most this holiday season. Gaming expert and actress Hailey Bright will share insights into some of the hot gifts that millennials and gen-z are discussing.