Gulfside Hospice • Largest nonprofit hospice organization based in Pasco County, serving residents since 1989 • Mission: provides individualized, compassionate and comfort care to those living with life-limiting illness and their families through a team of interdisciplinary experts who help these patients live life to their fullest, regardless of their ability to pay. • Hospice Services: medicine, medical equipment, nursing, counseling, spiritual care, and bereavement • Nonprofit was formed around the idea of filling in the gaps that insurances don’t cover so that families can focus on their loved ones • Community events like Hittin’ the Road for Hospice helps fund several Gulfside Hospice Charity Care and brings attention to our other programs such as Pet Peace of Mind, We Salute Veterans, and Caregivers Support.

Hittin' the Road for Hospice Date: Saturday, February 22 Start Time: 9:00am Start Location: Harley Davidson New Port Richey, 5817 State Road 54 New Port Richey, FL 34625 Registration: $35 Event Website: www.hittintheroadforhospice.org [hittintheroadforhospice.org]