CookinGenie allows you to book a personal chef for any occasion!

How does it work? Go online to CookinGenie.com and select your dish and a time for the Genies to come to your house and cook JUST for you, your family & perhaps a few friends. Then all you have to do is sit back & relax.

CookinGenie services are available in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Hocking Hills, Ohio, Louisville, and Lexington, Kentucky!