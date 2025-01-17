Hillsborough Education Foundation's Senior Scholarship Applications Open Now - January 31

Hillsborough Education Foundation’s Senior Scholarships program is opening doors for graduating seniors to pursue their dreams of higher education.

By providing financial support and connecting students with opportunities, HEF is helping ensure every student, regardless of their circumstances, can achieve their goals.

Hillsborough County high school seniors shouldn’t miss the chance to apply for this —there’s a lot of money available, and it’s not all about having the highest GPA. Some don't even have a minimum GPA requirement.

Last year alone, HEF awarded over $900,000 in scholarships to help students achieve their dreams, and this year is expected to be no different. Many scholarships consider factors like challenges you’ve overcome, community service, extracurricular involvement, and even your intended field of study.

Go to EducationFoundation.com/SeniorScholarships to apply. Don’t wait—applications are due by 11:59 PM on Friday, January 31, 2025. There’s a scholarship for every story, so secure funding for your future today.