The Hillsborough County Health Care Plan has zero premiums, copays, or deductibles - making it a better option than the Affordable Care Act for many.

This plan is available to Hillsborough County residents based on income, for people who do not qualify for Medicaid, Medicare, or other health insurance.

The plan covers doctors, dentists, specialists, prescriptions, vision, hospital care, and more.

For more information, visit HCFL.gov/healthcare or call (813) 272-5040.