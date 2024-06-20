Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Hillsborough County Fair Celebrates the 4th!

The Hillsborough County Fair is Having a 4th of July Celebration!
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 20, 2024

For the first time, the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is hosting a July 4th festival with Catch the Spirit & Celebrate America, presented by Odiorne Insurance. Admission is free for this community event. There is a $10 parking fee per vehicle.

The excitement begins at 1:00 pm for a day filled with fantastic food, fun activities, entertaining contests and live entertainment. The night ends with a one-of-a kind, patriotic drone show at 9:00 pm. It's a sensory-friendly way to enjoy the 4th!

Contests include a Pet Parade & Costume Contest, a Little Miss & Mr. Firecracker competition and a watermelon eating challenge. There will be an antique car show, craft vendors and community organization booths. There's something for everyone!

For more information visit hillsboroughcountyfair.com Location: 215 Sydney Washer Rd., Dover, FL 33527 Follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @hillsboroughcountyfairhillsboroughcountyfair.com Location: 215 Sydney Washer Rd., Dover, FL 33527 Follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @hillsboroughcountyfair

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com