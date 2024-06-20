Hillsborough County Fair Celebrates the 4th!

For the first time, the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is hosting a July 4th festival with Catch the Spirit & Celebrate America, presented by Odiorne Insurance. Admission is free for this community event. There is a $10 parking fee per vehicle.

The excitement begins at 1:00 pm for a day filled with fantastic food, fun activities, entertaining contests and live entertainment. The night ends with a one-of-a kind, patriotic drone show at 9:00 pm. It's a sensory-friendly way to enjoy the 4th!

Contests include a Pet Parade & Costume Contest, a Little Miss & Mr. Firecracker competition and a watermelon eating challenge. There will be an antique car show, craft vendors and community organization booths. There's something for everyone!

For more information visit hillsboroughcountyfair.com Location: 215 Sydney Washer Rd., Dover, FL 33527 Follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @hillsboroughcountyfair