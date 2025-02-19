Highlighting the Title Sponsor of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gasparilla Distance Classic Association

Are you ready to race? From marathon runners to those who just want to get out, get some exercise, and enjoy the event, this weekend's race draws so many participants.

The annual Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is a tradition for many in the Tampa Bay area, and for 20 years, Publix has been the title sponsor. A perfect fit!

Publix is very integrated into the planning and development of the race. The Publix internal team works with the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association for nine months to plan, execute, and recap each year.

Publix Associates run the races and 20 Associates volunteer to help set up the Finish Line on both race mornings and also, during the ABC Action News Health & Fitness Expo. Publix provides a valuable running hat for every registered participant.

Together, Publix and the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association also designed, produced, named, and brought Pepperjack to life in 2022. Pepperjack is an example of how they work together to build the best possible experiences for the Gasparilla participants, the City of Tampa, and the Tampa Bay community.

The 2025 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic race weekend is happening on February 22 & 23. Registration for the 5K, 8K, 15K, and half marathon s closed online. If you'd still like to participate, you can register at the ABC Action News Health & Fitness Expo, happening February 21 & 22 at the Tampa Convention Center.

For more information, visit RunGasparilla.com.