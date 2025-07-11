'Here For Now': A Touching Exhibition on Identity & Belonging

The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts presents Here For Now, a powerful group exhibition curated by artist Kalup Linzy, July 3 - October 5.

This exhibition brings together photography and video works that explore movement, change, and what it means to belong. The featured artists share personal stories and observations about how people navigate place, identity, and community.

Whether moving to a new country, living between cultures, or reflecting on life in public spaces, these works capture the emotional and social experiences of people living “in between” moments.

For more information, visit FMoPA.org.