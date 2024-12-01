Watch Now
Heralds of Harmony Ring in the Holidays!

A Medley of Holiday Classics
This local award-winning a capella group bring the sounds of the season on stage and into our studios!

Upcoming Shows
Saturday, December 7th at 3pm and 7:30pm at New Tampa PAC
Sunday, December 8th at 3pm at Largo Central Park PAC
 https://heraldsofharmony.com/shows [heraldsofharmony.com]

