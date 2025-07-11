Help Name The Florida Aquarium's New Pink Axolotl Ambassador!

Florida Aquarium is excited to introduce its newest ambassador: a pink, wide-eyed axolotl straight from the heart of Mexico City!

This lovable costumed character is ready to dive into her new life in Tampa, but there’s just one thing missing — a name. The Aquarium is inviting the community to help name its newest resident by voting online.

The final naming options were recommended by several local Hispanic leaders who were part of a special advisory committee. The names are inspired by her Mexican heritage and vibrant personality. Voting is now open through August 1 on our website. The winning name will be revealed on Monday, August 4. The finalists are:



Xochi – Short for Xochimilco, one of only two lakes in Mexico City where axolotls are found in the wild. The name comes from the Aztec word xochitl, meaning "flower" or "princess of flowers," and symbolizes beauty, growth, creativity, renewal, and new beginnings.

– Short for Xochimilco, one of only two lakes in Mexico City where axolotls are found in the wild. The name comes from the Aztec word xochitl, meaning "flower" or "princess of flowers," and symbolizes beauty, growth, creativity, renewal, and new beginnings. Toci – Named after the Aztec goddess of renewal and healing, Toci means “our grandmother,” representing wisdom, protection, and nurturing strength.

– Named after the Aztec goddess of renewal and healing, Toci means “our grandmother,” representing wisdom, protection, and nurturing strength. Izel – An Aztec word meaning "only one" or "unique," highlighting how truly special and rare axolotls are in the natural world.

– An Aztec word meaning "only one" or "unique," highlighting how truly special and rare axolotls are in the natural world. Write-in option – Voters also have the opportunity to suggest a name of their own.

Vote now at FLAquarium.org/Name-That-Axolotl.

With this week being "Shark Week", The Florida Aquarium also has an AquaEd experience this weekend called "Investigation Shark".

Sharks are critical to the health of our ocean, but what do we do when they are in trouble? Through investigation and observation, participants will draw conclusions about what may have happened to a variety of shark species from around the world.

"Investigation Shark" is happening on Saturday, July 12 & Sunday, July 13 from 10:30 – 11:30 AM & 1:30 – 2:30 PM. Register at FLAquarium.org/AquaEd.