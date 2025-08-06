Help is Here for Women with Thinning Hair

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: MP Beauty

Over 30 million women in the U.S. are experiencing hair thinning or hair loss—that’s nearly 1 in 3 women. Beauty expert Michelle Phillips is here with a solution that’s helping women not only regrow their hair, it’s also helping women get their confidence back.

Keranique Hair Regrowth Foam, Radiant Repair Oil, & Scalp Massager

all for just $49.99—that’s 55% off the normal retail price!

Today’s Special on HSN.com