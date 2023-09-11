Watch Now
Help Get Books Into the Hands of Young Readers!

We're teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay for a special campaign - to get brand new books into the hands of young readers. The Scripps Howard Fund joins us to talk more about "If You Give a Child a Book."
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 08:20:19-04

In some low-income neighborhoods, there's only one age-appropriate book for every 300 children, according to the Handbook of Early Literacy Research. We want to change that!

For more information or to make a donation, visit ABCActionNews.com/GiveABook. Just $6 will provide a book to a child in need.

