Summer comes with hot temperatures and outdoor play, but this time of year could also pose risks for dehydration, heat exhaustion/heat stroke, and water-related safety incidents.

Dr. Patrick Mularoni, ER physician and medical director of the sports medicine program at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, covers tips for families and warnings to watch out for so your child avoids a visit to the emergency center.

For more information, visit HopkinsAllChildrens.org.