Heart of the Neighborhood: Honoring and Supporting Local Businesses

Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 02, 2023
When local businesses thrive, neighborhoods thrive. And in a time when neighborhood businesses face unprecedented challenges, we witness the power of community spirit. From heartfelt gestures to innovative initiatives, this segment will highlight the efforts and initiatives underway to ensure our local businesses not only survive but thrive.

Local businesses help push economic growth by creating employment opportunities and play a significant role in supporting and driving local community charity causes.

So, to say thank you to those who don’t take a summer break, Nextdoor, the neighborhood network, hosts an annual ‘for neighbors, by neighbors’ awards celebrating and spotlighting the local businesses that are beloved by their customers.

Returning ‘bigger and better’ in 2023 with a and new categories, Nextdoor’s annual ‘Neighborhood Faves’ campaign has just kicked off, inviting neighbors to cast a vote for their favorite go-to restaurant, cafe, plumber – and more - to give the much-deserved recognition to the local businesses that serve as an anchor to their communities.

For more information, visit Nextdoor.com/Faves.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

