Heart of the Neighborhood: Honoring and Supporting Local Businesses

When local businesses thrive, neighborhoods thrive. And in a time when neighborhood businesses face unprecedented challenges, we witness the power of community spirit. From heartfelt gestures to innovative initiatives, this segment will highlight the efforts and initiatives underway to ensure our local businesses not only survive but thrive.

Local businesses help push economic growth by creating employment opportunities and play a significant role in supporting and driving local community charity causes.

So, to say thank you to those who don’t take a summer break, Nextdoor, the neighborhood network, hosts an annual ‘for neighbors, by neighbors’ awards celebrating and spotlighting the local businesses that are beloved by their customers.

Returning ‘bigger and better’ in 2023 with a and new categories, Nextdoor’s annual ‘Neighborhood Faves’ campaign has just kicked off, inviting neighbors to cast a vote for their favorite go-to restaurant, cafe, plumber – and more - to give the much-deserved recognition to the local businesses that serve as an anchor to their communities.

For more information, visit Nextdoor.com/Faves.