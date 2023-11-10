Healthy Habits for Your Family This Fall

As the daylight hours get shorter and time spent outside exercising decreases, many people focus on their diets to stay healthy and happy throughout the coming months.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends eating meals made up of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products. In fact, a healthy dietary pattern can benefit all individuals regardless of age, race, ethnicity, or current health status.

For picky eaters, it is recommended that parents and caregivers continue to introduce new food and flavors while being a role model with a healthy diet.

A few core elements include vegetables of all types, dark green, red and orange, beans, peas, and lentils. Whole fruits are an important dietary staple, along with whole grains. Foods packed with protein, like poultry and eggs, seafood, nuts, and soy products have also been linked to healthier outcomes. Protein helps protect and build lean muscle mass, while promoting better brain chemistry.

Fitness, wellness, and nutrition experts all agree that a balanced diet helps the brain function properly. B-vitamins are key nutrients needed for making the brain chemicals known to influence how awake and energized people feel in the morning. Optimal levels of serotonin require sufficient Vitamin D, B6, folate, and amino acids.

Registered Dietician Nutritionist Mia Syn joins us to give some tips to help enhance your nutrition and wellness plans throughout the fall and winter months.

For more information, visit NutritionByMia.com.