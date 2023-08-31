Health & Wellness with Chewy: Tips for Selecting an Insurance Plan for Your Pet
With the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ officially in full swing, there is a greater risk of heat-related illnesses and other summer hazards as families get outside with their furry companions. Chewy’s Senior Veterinarian breaks down myths surrounding pet insurance like cost and emergency coverage; plus, she’ll guide pet parents into selecting a policy that caters to their pet’s individual needs while keeping them healthy, safe and happy.