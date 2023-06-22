Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Have a Deliciously Fun Summer With These Mouthwatering Treats From Ferrero

Are you ready to have a deliciously fun summer? We've got the scoop on some mouthwatering treats from Ferrero.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 08:21:56-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares summer treats from Ferrero.

Get ready to make this summer unforgettable with delicious treats from Ferrero! Whether you're embarking on a road trip, enjoying a picnic, or hosting a gathering, Ferrero has the perfect treats for every occasion.

Stock up on road trip essentials like Kinder Bueno, and Tic Tac to satisfy your cravings on those long drives.

For delightful summer treats, try Keebler Fudge Stripe Minis, Kinder Joy, Nutella B-Ready, and Nutella Biscuits.

Elevate your desserts with a mouth-watering candy party mix of Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Buncha Crunch, or add a whimsical touch with Mother's® Frosted Animal Cookies.

Don't miss out on these sweet treats! Visit FerreroNorthAmerica.com to explore the full range of delectable options and create unforgettable summer memories.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com