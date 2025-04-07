Hat Trick Theatre Collaborates on Stage with SPC

The Show – "The Play That Goes Wrong" We’re currently producing The Play That Goes Wrong, and if you love to laugh, this is a show you don’t want to miss. It’s a wildly funny farce where absolutely everything that can go wrong… will go wrong. We’re talking missed cues, collapsing sets, forgotten lines, and perfectly-timed chaos. It’s like watching a train wreck—but in the most hilarious, theatrical way possible. Our audiences are in stitches every night, and we can’t wait for more people to experience it.

Hat Trick working with SPC This production is extra special because we’re partnering with the students and faculty at Saint Petersburg College. Hat Trick Theatre has had the privilege of mentoring and working side by side with these talented students—sharing skills in acting, comedic timing, stage combat, and even scenic construction. (Shoutout to Paul—he teaches all of those!) It’s been a joy to collaborate and help guide the next generation of theatre-maker.

The Play That Goes Wrong" WHEN- April 3-5 & 10-12 at 7:00pm April 6 & 13 at 2:00pm WHERE- SPC Arts Auditorium, Clearwater Campus 2465 Drew Street Clearwater, FL 33765 Tickets available at the door, suggested donation of $15 Reach out to Hat Trick Theatre on social media platforms (facebook, instagram)