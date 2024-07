The Harry Waugh Dessert Room at Bern's Steak House is a special place. It's a separate location that diners can go to after their meal for high-quality, handmade desserts.

Pastry chef Hannah Thomas joins us in our kitchen with some of their delicious offerings.

For more information, visit BernsSteakHouse.com or call (813) 251-2421. They're located at 1208 S Howard Avenue in Tampa.