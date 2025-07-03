Hannah Brown & Wells Adams Tease Exciting New Season of Bachelor in Paradise

We're talking with Hannah Brown and Wells Adams about the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise!

Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are heading to a new paradise in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love, hoping to turn a summer fling into something real.

With Jesse Palmer returning as host, Wells Adams mixing drinks as bartender, and Hannah Brown heading up Paradise Relations while bringing the bubbly from the all-new Champagne Lounge, this season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred, and sparkling.

In a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience and a little extra spice to show the younger crowd how it’s done.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, July 7 at 8pm on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.