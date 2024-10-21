Halloween Safety Tips from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

A pair of scary hurricanes aren’t going to stop a favorite time of year for kids across Tampa Bay. Halloween is almost here, and some extra care is a good idea this year. Patrick Mularoni, MD, is a pediatric emergency physician with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. He joins us to offer some timely advice:
- Halloween safety begins with the costume, so choose wisely. Avoid masks or anything that might obscure a child’s vision, or capes or swords that could trip them. Select bright and reflective costumes. Flashlights or glow sticks can help. Parents, ask yourselves, "Is my child going to be able to walk a mile in this costume in the dark and be OK?"
- Always accompany young children. Set boundaries for older kids. Go in groups or encourage a “buddy system.”
- According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, child pedestrian injuries are more likely to happen on Halloween than on any other night of the year. Add to that the debris and non-working stoplights from the storms -- taking extra care this Halloween is highly encouraged. Try to choose an area where debris is not as big of an issue or consider other community events such as mall trick-or-treating or church events if that’s happening in your community. Don’t let small children get too far out ahead of you.
- Drivers are not accustomed to children darting back and forth across the streets. Watch for teen drivers who may be distracted. Kids and parents alike deserve a little fun after such a challenging month. With a little extra care, it can be a safe and festive holiday.