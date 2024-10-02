Halloween Expert Reveals America’s Favorite Way To Celebrate the Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The National Confectioners Association

What’s the best way to celebrate the Halloween season? Chocolate and candy, of course! A recent report found 94% of Americans say they will share chocolate and candy with friends and family for Halloween.

We're getting the scoop on how chocolate and candy can make Halloween even sweeter with Carly Schildhaus, spokesperson for the National Confectioners Association.

For more information, visit AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween.