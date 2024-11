Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Clarkson Potter and Breville

New York Times bestselling author, Tieghan Gerard, is out with a new cookbook -- 'Half Baked Harvest Quick and Cozy.' It's full of cozy, delicious recipes that are easy to get on the table and perfect for the upcoming holiday season!