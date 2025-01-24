Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside: 40 Years of Impact

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Habitat for Humanity Gulfside

Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside serves Pinellas, West Pasco, and Hernando Counties. The organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and will build its 1,000th home this summer!

Habitat for Humanity empowers individuals and families to build and purchase their own homes with the support of people in our community.

Homes are sold with a 0% interest mortgage to households who do not qualify for a traditional mortgage in Pinellas, West Pasco, and Hernando Counties.

The program prepares homeowner partners through a 36-course education curriculum, with a strong focus on financial literacy to set families up for success.

Visit HabitatTBG.org to apply to the program, learn about volunteer opportunities, or donate.