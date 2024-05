The vibrant community of Gulfport is gearing up for its fourth annual pride event on June 1!

This is a free, family-friendly festival celebrating diversity and promoting equality while raising funds for two vital organizations: the Sonia Plotnick Women's Health Fund and the Gulfport Kiwanis Club.

Gulfport Pride has proudly donated more than $15,000 to charitable organizations since its inception in 2021.

For more information, visit GulfportPrideFlorida.com.