Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Gulf Coast's Largest Boat Show: St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show Returns January 16 - 19

St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show is back for its 47th year!
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show

St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show is back for its 47th year! This is the largest boat show on the Gulf Coast and was recently named by USA Today as the #1 boat show in the country!

You can see cruisers, yachts, sailboats, ski boats, pontoons, fishing boats, personal watercraft & more! Plus, there will be hundreds of exhibitors, boating & fishing seminars, and kids fishing clinics.

It runs January 16 - 19 at the Mahaffey Theatre Yacht Basin in downtown St. Pete. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StPeteBoatShow.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com