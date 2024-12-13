Watch Now
GTE Family Motor Fest Coming to Steinbrenner Field This Saturday, December 14

The GTE Family Motor Fest is coming to George M. Steinbrenner Field this Saturday, December 14! We're giving you a preview of what to expect.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GTE Financial

This is a family-friendly festival that's raising money for local student scholarships.

It'll feature a car show, food trucks, a kids zone, bounce houses, and so much more. Plus, admission is FREE and open to everyone!

For more information, visit GTEFinancial.org/MotorFest.

