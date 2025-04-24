'Grounded': A Powerful Story Closing the 20th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival

Closing out the 20th annual Sunscreen Film festival, 'Grounded' is a movie about two sides of the same struggle: to live with purpose while still holding onto the people most important to you.

It's a story based on Dr. David Strahle's life, and like for all of us, about work-life balance. It tells the story of Dr Strahle's early years as a pilot, then a corporate executive who wanted more and chose to become a physician in his mid-twenties.

You can see it this Sunday, April 27 at 4pm at AMC Sundial in St. Pete. For more information, visit SunscreenFilmFestival.com.