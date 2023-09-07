Greg Billings is back at the Billheimer Capitol Theatre with a special concert

Greg Billings Band returns following their sold out November, 2021 show at Ruth Eckerd Hall. This very special one-time event celebrates bass player, Tom King Cardenas, founding member of Romeo and its successor bands, Stranger and The Greg Billings Band. Tom is retiring as a performing musician and moving to Georgia.

Greg Billings and Tom King were original members of Stranger and have played music together for 40 years. Greg's vocal range and ability were equally matched by his magnetic personality and his ability to make everyone in the audience feel like a friend. Always impeccably dressed, Tom King thumped a solid and thunderous foundation of bass guitar. Tom will be greatly missed by our music community.

The Greg Billings Band Tom King Farewell Celebration will be at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Friday, October 13 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com].

