Great Summer Family Fun Ideas with Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Sherri French

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

School is out and the weather is beautiful so it’s the perfect time to get outside! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share some great ideas to enjoy the summer with your family!

For more information on all products discussed, visit:



Zevo is available at most major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and grocery stores

Weber.com

FranklinSports.com

Get 20% by using code MOMHINT until June 30

C4Energy.com

Get 20% off Popsicle products using code POPSICLE



To find details on all these great summer family fun ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.