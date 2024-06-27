Watch Now
Great Summer Family Fun Ideas with Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Sherri French

School is out and the weather is beautiful so it’s the perfect time to get outside! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share some great ideas to enjoy the summer with your family!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

For more information on all products discussed, visit:

  • Zevo is available at most major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, and grocery stores
  • Weber.com
  • FranklinSports.com
    • Get 20% by using code MOMHINT until June 30
  • C4Energy.com
    • Get 20% off Popsicle products using code POPSICLE

To find details on all these great summer family fun ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

