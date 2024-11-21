Great Holiday Beauty Ideas from Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Sherri French

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint
Whether you are looking for products to get yourself holiday-ready or gifts for your loved ones, lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French shares some great holiday beauty ideas to carry you through the holiday season.
For more information on all products discussed, visit:
- L’Oréal Paris Colorsonic: LOrealParisUSA.com, Colorsonic.com, and at Target stores and online
- Ahead of Black Friday, the Colorsonic will be 25% off at Target/Target.com from November 17 – November 23. It will also be sale for $99 (vs. $124.99) on Colorsonic.com on November 21.
- Skincare Cosmetics: Available at Sally Beauty Stores
- Camofleur: Camofleur.com
- Use code MOMHINT20 for 20% off
- Stylist Secrets: Available on Amazon
- Use code 25TVBEAUTY for 25% off