Great Escapes, Close to Home: We're Taking You to the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

Clearwater Beach is one of the best beaches in the country, but when was the last time you came out to visit? We're taking you to the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, talking about all the wonderful amenities they offered.

The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach is located at 100 Coronado Drive in Clearwater.

To learn more about other great escapes close to home, visit BeachesOfTampaBay.com.