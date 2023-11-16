Great Entertaining Ideas to Host the Perfect Get-Together This Holiday Season

The gatherings will start soon when we get to spend the holidays at home with family and friends. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins us with some great holiday entertaining ideas to host the perfect get-together this holiday season.
For more information on all of the products discussed, visit:
- shop.MarysGoneCrackers.com
- Find the Jojo Fletcher Collection by DesignStyles at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods
- Find WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE at your local grocery store
- Walmart.com
- Find Country Crock Plant Butter &Cream at Stop & Shop, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, and Target