Grandparents Appreciation Month: Celebrating & Supporting Grandparents

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: UnitedHealthcare

September is Grandparents Appreciation Month and UnitedHealthcare is honoring the vital role that grandparents play in raising and nurturing children across the country. Nearly 8 million children in the U.S. live in households headed by grandparents or other relatives and many of these families – known as grandfamilies – face unique challenges.

To help, UnitedHealthcare is providing resources to help grandfamilies thrive. Their Grandfamilies Guide to Good Health offers tips on healthy meal choices, saving on grocery costs, and creating fun family activities. Educational games and materials are also available at GrandparentsDay.com to teach children healthy habits, like brushing their teeth and staying active.

UnitedHealthcare is also focusing on the well-being of grandparents themselves, offering the UnitedHealthcare Dual Complete plan, a Dual Special Needs plan (D-SNP) for those who have both Medicare and Medicaid. This plan offers $0 copays for covered prescriptions, covered dental services, routine hearing and vision exams, and preventive care like mammograms and colonoscopies.